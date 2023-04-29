TRUCK CRASH KILLS DRIVER AND CAUSES HUGE FIRE

DULUTH, MINN. — A truck crash this afternoon near the intersection of highways 53 and 33 left the driver dead and caused a major fire.

According to the State Patrol 31 year old Xavier Ryan Henson of Grand Rapids had been traveling north on Hwy 33 and was unable to negotiate the curve onto Hwy 53.

The truck went off the road, rolled over, and started on fire. Black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles as at least ten agencies were on hand to help fight the fire and control the roadway.

The incident happened shortly before 1:oo. The roads in the area were shut down for approximately three hours, and have re-opened.

It’s not yet clear what the tanker truck was transporting