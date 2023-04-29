UMD Baseball’s Rally Falls Short Settling for Split

UMD will finish the series with St. Cloud, Sunday at noon from Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD baseball team settled for the split with St. Cloud State, Saturday afternoon, winning Game One 7-6, but falling in Game Two 14-9.

The Bulldogs were down five in the fifth, but Alex Wattermann knocks a grand slam to bring UMD within one. However, the Huskies would string together a five run fifth inning and hold UMD the rest of the way.

