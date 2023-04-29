UMD Football’s Ojile and Laing Get Called to the League

Laing becomes the first Bulldog to sign with an NFL team since 2014.

DULUTH, Minn.- On the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, UMD’s Zach Ojile and Brent Laing get called to the league.

Ojile received and accepted an invite to the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini Camp. He played in 40 games for the Bulldogs with 702 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, lineman Brent Laing signed on as an undrafted free agent to the New York Jets. Laing becomes the first Bulldog to sign with an NFL team since 2014.