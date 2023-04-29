UMD Softball’s Explosive Offense Earns Bulldogs the Sweep

The Bulldogs will look to earn their first NSIC regular season title since 2013 on Sunday, in a championship match up with Augustana. Game One is set for noon at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team picked up a pair of mercy rule victories (10-0, 8-0), Saturday afternoon at home, over Wayne State.

Junior Kat Burkhardt led the way offensively going 3-5 on the day, with two home runs. While, junior pitcher Lauren Dixon, picked up her 22nd win on the season, giving up no runs on two hits, striking out nine.

The Bulldogs will look to earn their first NSIC regular season title since 2013 on Sunday, in a championship match up with Augustana. Game One is set for noon at Malosky Stadium.