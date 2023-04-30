Bulldogs Softball Falls in Battle for NSIC Regular Season Title
Next up, UMD will set their sights on the NSIC Tournament, set to begin Wednesday, May 3 in Rochester, Minnesota.
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team fell in a pair of games to Augustana on Sunday afternoon in a battle for their first NSIC regular season title since 2013.
In Game One, the Vikings scored in every inning, knocking three home runs to win it 17-4 in five innings. Senior catcher Sidney Zavoral accounted for two of the four Bulldogs runs with a home run in
Meanwhile in Game Two, the Bulldogs bats came alive. Corrie Weise, Kiana Bender and Elle Potts each with home run. However a late seventh inning rally by the Vikings would be the difference maker, as Augustana wins 16-11.
With the sweep the Vikings nab the NSIC regular season title.
