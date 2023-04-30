Duluth Native Curlers Secure Historic USA Gold Win Over Japan

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth native curlers of Team USA have taken a historic gold win over Japan.

Korey Dropkin, 27, and Corey Thiesse, 28, secured USA’s first mixed doubles curling world title Saturday in Gangneung, Korea.

This is the same arena Team USA took home the gold in 2018.

Team Coach Cathy Overton from Winnipeg and National Coach Phill Drobnick of Eveleth were in Korea for the win.

Drobnick released the following statement to FOX 21 Sunday: