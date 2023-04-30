Homegrown Music Festival Kicks Off For 25th Year

DULUTH, Minn. — Music is officially taking over Duluth for the 25th annual Homegrown Music Festival.

Mayor Emily Larson kicked off the eight-day festival Sunday with a proclamation and toast at Hoops Brewing.

Zeitgeist Teatro, Blacklist, Carmody Irish Pub and Pizza Luce are among the 36 venues supporting 171 sets through Sunday.

There are dress-up themes every day.

For more on the rundown and ticket/wristband information, check out DuluthHomegrown.org.