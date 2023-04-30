Superior Man Identified In Fatal Collision With Semi

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Superior man who died in a collision with a semi Saturday was identified by authorities Sunday.

He’s John Myers, 78.

The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Myers was not wearing a seatbelt when he slammed his SUV into the back of the semi before hitting a light pole and stopping in someone’s front lawn.

The 21-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.

The crash is under investigation by the state patrol and the Superior Police Department.