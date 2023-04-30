Truck Driver Killed After Rolling Tanker, Explosion

A 31-year-old man from Grand Rapids died Saturday afternoon after the semi truck he was driving rolled and caught fire in New Independence Township, which is in St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of highways 53 and 33.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Xavier Ryan Henson, 31, was traveling north on Hwy 33 when he was unable to negotiate the curve heading onto Hwy 53.

The truck quickly burst into flames.

At least 10 agencies, local, county, and state were on hand to help fight the fire and control the roadways.

Drone video by Thomas Wickman showed smoke billowing for miles.

It was not clear Saturday what the tanker truck was transporting.

We’ll have more on this story Sunday at 9 p.m.