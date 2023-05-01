Duluth Playhouse Announces Upcoming Productions

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Playhouse has announced their list of productions for the 2023-2024 season.

These shows are for the Main Stage and start mid-September. They vary from new to classic productions.

The list is below:

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

September 15-October 1, 2023

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

December 1-17, 2023

Mystery Play

Title Announced in July

January 26-February 4, 2024

Next to Normal

Music by Tom Kitt

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

March 15-31, 2024

Peter and the Starcatcher

A play by Rick Elice

Music by Wayne Barker

Based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

May 24-June 2, 2024

9 to 5 The Musical

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture

July 12-28, 2024

