Duluth Playhouse Announces Upcoming Productions
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Playhouse has announced their list of productions for the 2023-2024 season.
These shows are for the Main Stage and start mid-September. They vary from new to classic productions.
The list is below:
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks
September 15-October 1, 2023
The Sound of Music
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp
December 1-17, 2023
Mystery Play
Title Announced in July
January 26-February 4, 2024
Next to Normal
Music by Tom Kitt
Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey
March 15-31, 2024
Peter and the Starcatcher
A play by Rick Elice
Music by Wayne Barker
Based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson
May 24-June 2, 2024
9 to 5 The Musical
Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton
Book by Patricia Resnick
Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture
July 12-28, 2024
Check out the Duluth Playhouse website here to learn more.