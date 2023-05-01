Free Carnival Activities At The Superior YMCA For Healthy Kids Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The YMCA celebrated Healthy Kids Day all across the nation Sunday.

The Douglas County YMCA was open to all families today free of charge. This is the 31st year of Healthy Kids Day, where the Y is celebrating healthy families and a healthy lifestyle.

Local students volunteered to help set up an indoor carnival, free food, and games. The gymnasium was packed with excited children running from activity to activity. The Marketing Director is excited to be able to spread the word about their services.

“We serve a lot of families in our area and also a lot of parents and individuals. So just making sure that everybody knows what resources are available to them, that they’re welcome here to have fun. That we accept all that come here. We offer financial assistance for those that can’t afford just a normal membership. And we offer some childcare, we have a wonderful camp that we are excited to be introducing overnight camp too, lots of things going on,” said Hannah Bourgault, Marketing and Communications Director.

The YMCA is working to share resources with families and build a healthy youth for the community.