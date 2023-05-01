Legal Aid Service Of Northeastern Minnesota Hosts 5k Fundraiser In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a cold one Sunday morning as people participated in the Law Day 5k fundraiser.

The Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota hosted its second 5k fundraiser Sunday morning. Participants raised money through donations and raffle items to help provide funds for the Legal Aid Service.

This fundraiser will help them provide legal support to low-income families and senior citizens. By raising more money, the Legal Aid service is working to provide help to more people in Northeastern Minnesota. Representative Nate Grizzle is excited to see everyone come together in support.

“It’s exciting to see it all come together. you prep, you plan, but until it’s actually going day of, you don’t know what it’s going to be like. And it’s so fun to see people hanging out, milling about, entering in drawings, and enjoying the run. Even on a day like today where things are windy, it’s cold, but people are still having a good time and that’s heart warming to see,” said Nate Grizzle, Communication and Outreach Coordinator.

The Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota doesn’t want you to feel like you are left on your own if you can’t afford legal services.