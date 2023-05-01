Proctor and Superior Softball Pick Up Wins at Home
Superior's Haley Zembo would have a great outing in the circle, throwing a no-hitter against the Pirates with 11 strikeouts.
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor softball team rolled to 6-1 on the season after defeating Two Harbors 11-1 at home, Monday afternoon.
The Rails will next face off with Hermantown, Tuesday from Egerdahl Field in a Lake Superior match-up. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.
Meanwhile, the Superior Spartans improve to 10-0, knocking off Grantsburg 11-1 at home.
The Spartans will hit the road Wednesday for conference clash with Cloquet at Braun Park. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.