Proctor and Superior Softball Pick Up Wins at Home

Superior's Haley Zembo would have a great outing in the circle, throwing a no-hitter against the Pirates with 11 strikeouts.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor softball team rolled to 6-1 on the season after defeating Two Harbors 11-1 at home, Monday afternoon.

The Rails will next face off with Hermantown, Tuesday from Egerdahl Field in a Lake Superior match-up. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Superior Spartans improve to 10-0, knocking off Grantsburg 11-1 at home.

The Spartans will hit the road Wednesday for conference clash with Cloquet at Braun Park. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.