UMD Football’s Brent Laing Signs with Jets, Zach Ojile Accepts Vikings Mini Camp Invite

O-lineman Brent Laing signed on as an undrafted free-agent with the New York Jets. While, tight end Zach Ojile will get the chance to showcase his talents in the Vikings Rookie Mini Camp held later this week.

ULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend two of the Bulldogs brightest stars answered the phone call of a lifetime, accepting offers to continue their career in the NFL.

For these guys, the journey has just begun.

“Never been over to the East Coast so it’ll be a new experience for me. I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and good stuff about the area and I’m super excited for it, it’ll be a cool adventure for me. I’m super thrilled to be a jet now and head out there in the next couple days,” says Laing.

“I’m super excited, just for the opportunity and obviously the goal is to show up, compete my butt off and hopefully have another opportunity to stay with them,” said Ojile.

Head coach Curt Wiese has seen the potential out of this pair since the beginning. He says he’s proud of all they have and will accomplish in their careers.

“Our staff has probably never watched the draft so closely as we did this week and these guys are going to be given the exact same opportunity that everybody drafted was and these guys have earned that. It hasn’t been handed to them and they understand that. It’s been a wild ride, it really has. The amount of attention on campus and on our program from professional scouts over the last two years has been as high as it ever has been and there’s a reason why,” says Wiese.