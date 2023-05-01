‘Unprovoked Attack’ At Moose Lake Sex Offender Program Leaves Staff Member Seriously Injured

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – An “unprovoked attack” by a man committed to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) in Moose Lake on Monday left a staff member “seriously injured,” according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The call for help came in around 1:20 p.m.

Carlton County sheriff’s deputies, Essentia Health Ambulance and Moose Lake fire personnel responded.

The victim is a 53-year-old man who was airlifted to a medical facility. His condition was not immediately made available, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is Nicolas Aron-Jones, 29, who was booked in the Carlton County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Aron-Jones struck the staff member over the back of the head with a “heavy object” while he was performing rounds of the facilities.

“After the staff member collapsed, the client continued beating and kicking him in the head as other staff members rushed to his aid,” a release said.

DHS is launching an internal investigation into the attack.

“Counselors and other resources have been made available to staff involved in the incident and anyone who may need extra support,” according to the release.

MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston released the following statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers,” according to Johnston.

The victim’s name was not released Monday. DHS said data privacy laws prohibit that information from being released.