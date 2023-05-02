Coffee Conversation: Bike Duluth Festival 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — The 9th annual Bike Duluth Festival will return to Spirit Mountain this summer (2023) at an earlier date, July 7 – 9.

The festival draws in hundreds of mountain bikers of all skill levels for three days of races, non-competitive ride events, bike and equipment demonstrations, and family activities. Bike Duluth Chairperson Jeremy Jeannette joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its impact.

Bike Duluth also functions as a big fundraiser — netting more than $350,000 to date for local charitable organizations. Organizers say, the bulk of that many goes to support cycling projects, including mountain biking opportunities for local youth.

This year’s event will take place at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, MN, Friday through Sunday the weekend following the July 4 national holiday.

Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available through April 30.

The presenting sponsors for this year’s event are the Kraus Anderson Construction Company and Duluth-based integrated marketing agency AIMCLEAR®.