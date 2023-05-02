Community Action Duluth Month

DULUTH, Minn. — May 1st marks the start of Community Action Month in Minnesota. Community Action is a non-profit organization that supports low-income households.

During the month they offer community events such as a Car Care zoom Class, Tree planting, and Gardeb Bed Raising. They are also having their first block party foundation to help those in need.

“Our mission is to eliminate poverty so all the support we get from the community all the collaboration, all the partnerships, all the donations are all given back to the community,” said Classie Dudley, Executive Director/Duluth Chamber Member.

Dudley says, homelessness increases in Duluth every day. They hope to raise as much money as possible.

“We haven’t set a specific number right now. This is kind of the first time we’re doing something like this. So we’re gonna see who turns out and how people show up. It’s really important with everything that’s going on in our community today. We see the rise in poverty, we’re seeing the rise in homelessness, so we’ll see how our community, our collaborators and our partners really show up for this month. We’ll see if they put their money where their mouth is,” said Dudley.

The Block Party will be on May 24th from 4pm-6 at Community Actions. If you like to attend their events or make a donation, more information can be found on their website or calling 218-726-1665.