Duluth East Baseball Still in Search of 1st Win as Greyhounds Fall to Bemidji

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East baseball team would have their first game of the season at Ordean Stadium on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, they would fall to Bemidji by a final of 11 to 1.

Duluth East (0-5) will next play at Blaine on Wednesday. First pitch is at 4:30 PM.