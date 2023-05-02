Gary New Duluth Thanks Community for Skateboard Park Effort

Excitement builds for push to complete the project

GARY NEW DULUTH, Minn.–The Gary New Duluth community could not wait to celebrate the coming of spring Monday.

Part of the celebration included a great meal as a way to acknowledge everyone who has worked so hard to make a skateboard park a reality.

“It is so important to get everybody together for something like this. So many of the people in this room have supported us from day one,” said Fran Morris, a board member with the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance.

“It’s been a long project where we’re up to about $2.8 million that we’ve got on the ground. Done. Paid for, with the final push to finish our skateboard park. It’s just a way to say ‘Thank you,’ bring everybody together, and really show our appreciation,” Morris said.

Morris says they are getting lots of questions about how soon it will be done. Everyone is crossing their fingers, because she says it will be soon.

“Well, it would be nice if I could say that we’re going to be totally done this year. Next year for sure, if we don’t finish it this summer. More than likely next summer,” said Morris. “We’ve got skateboard communities contacting our organization already. They want to hold large events here. So, everybody be on the lookout next year. We’ll have a large celebration when we complete this. And there will be skateboard national events here,” Morris said.

Organizers pulled out all the stops for Monday’s lunch, which included meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable medley and dessert. Morris said it was prepared by Gary Schneider, who for twelve years owned and operated GB Schneider & Co. in West Duluth.