Girls Lacrosse: Grand Rapids/Greenway Knocks Off Proctor/Hermantown for 4th Win of Season

The Lightning (4-1) will return home next Tuesday for a game against Duluth.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning girls lacrosse team improved to 4-1 on the season on Tuesday, defeating Proctor/Hermantown 17 to 6.

Meanwhile, Proctor/Hermantown (2-3) will look to bounce back at Totino-Grace on Thursday.