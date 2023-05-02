Jonas Brothers To Perform At Minnesota State Fair

The Jonas Brothers are the final act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The fair announced Tuesday that Jonas Brothers: The Tour will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $207, $127, $97 and $77. All seats are reserved. However, people can register now through Saturday, May 6, for a chance at a verified fan presale ticket. To register, click here.

Several other Grandstand acts for this summer’s Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced. The Grandstand schedule lineup is:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.