North Country Ride’s Annual Derby Party Sat., May 6

The Kentucky Derby is coming up this Saturday, and what better way to watch than at the North Country Ride fundraising banquet.

North Country Ride is an organization that aims to promote personal growth and development for people facing a variety of challenges in their life.

Their upcoming banquet May 6 at Black Woods in Proctor will focus as a fundraiser to help them serve more horse assisted therapy.

The event will include a silent auction, raffle, games, and a live screen showing the Kentucky Derby. The director of the independent riding program loves seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they first get on that horse.

“When you see someone who can’t walk or has other physical challenges and they get on a horse. To see their smile is just absolutely incredible. So it’s people who they never thought that they would have this opportunity in their entire life and now they have been given it and they are so happy. It’s just incredible,” said Kelby Cloose, with North Country Ride.

You’re encouraged to come dressed in your Kentucky Derby attire.

Tickets are available online or at the door.