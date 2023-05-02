Patio Season Nearing For Famous Dave’s In Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — With warmer weather comes patio season and Famous Dave’s in Hermantown has a new one.

It’s been about 6 months since the Famous Dave’s in Canal Park moved to Hermantown. The owner Greg Toon says the community has really embraced them.

They are still serving the same meals and smoking the meats themselves. Toon says nothing has changed except for the location and the bigger patio.

“One of the biggest things we hear is that we’re way more accessible to the community and were way more at a point where the locals and the people that are here year-round can really enjoy our services. And there’s enough hotels and tourism around here, people that come down to really find us and enjoy ourselves as well. But it’s a little bit humbling in regards to seeing how people really have supported us and been really happy to see us move and to really feel like they can be part of what we’re doing here,” said Toon.

Famous Dave’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The patio will be open when the weather warms up a little more.