Puder’s Two-Run Shot Helps UMD Walk-Off Against Crookston to Split in Home Finale

UMD (18-26) will close out the regular season this weekend at UMary in Bismarck.

DULUTH, Minn.- It took ten innings, but ultimately UMD was able to walk-off and defeat Minnesota Crookston 10 to 8 in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jack Puder would send a two-run shot that went over the center field wall in the bottom of the 10th.

Following game one, Crookson would battle back to take a 6 to 4 victory.

