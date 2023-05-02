Truck Driver Killed In Rollover Recently Married, Moved To Northern Minn.

The wife of a man who died over the weekend in a rollover tanker accident in New Independence, Minnesota told FOX 21 they moved to the area two months ago for a fresh start and change of scenery.

Xavier Henson, 31, died Saturday when the tanker truck he was driving on Highway 33 was unable to negotiate the curve heading onto Highway 53. The tanker rolled and exploded into flames.

Xavier and his wife, Amber, moved to northern Minnesota from Missouri, along with his son and daughter.

Xavier’s life insurance was not set to kick in until May 1, so Amber isn’t sure if she will receive any financial help through that policy.

Amber would like to bring Xavier back to Missouri for family and friends.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with those costs, including the funeral.

Amber has not found a job yet in the area.

The couple were to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 7.

Amber sent FOX 21 the following message Tuesday: