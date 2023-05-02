UMD Softball Preps for NSIC Tournament, Dixon Named NSIC Pitcher of the Year

The Bulldogs will either play Concordia-St. Paul, Sioux Falls, or Minot State on Wednesday at 2 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team is making their final preparations before the NSIC tournament begins on Wednesday.

UMD doesn’t know who their opponent will be just yet as play-in games are supposed to happen in the morning.

The Bulldogs will either play Concordia-St. Paul, Sioux Falls, or Minot State.

Whoever is the highest seed remaining of those teams will meet UMD at 2 PM.

Head Coach Lynn Anderson says her team has taken the approach of just focusing on themselves and playing to their strengths.

“It’s just a mentality thing. It doesn’t matter who we play. You have to beat everybody to win the tournament. We faced all three of those teams this year, so we have experience facing them already. Going back, our team knows and remembers their at bats and what pitchers threw against us. So the memories are there. But really it’s just, not to sound weird but we don’t really care who we play. We’re just trying to focus on what we need to do,” said Anderson.

In other Bulldog news, junior pitcher Lauren Dixon has won the NSIC pitcher of the year award, an honor she’s grateful to receive.

“I think just for me, obviously I was super excited and honored to get the award. In the beginning of the year, getting the preseason pitcher of the year and being able to come through and make good on that preseason award really meant alot. Just super excited, super excited to carry that into the conference tournament coming up,” said Dixon.

Dixon and UMD will take the field at 2 PM in Rochester.