12th Annual Iron Range Science And Engineering Festival In Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. — Over the next few days 1,200 students will be at the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival.

It’s all happening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Students are able to engage in science, technology, engineering, and math related activities and experiments. This is in hopes to inspire them to look into a STEM related career.

The students are 7th graders from 14 different schools in the Northland.

“It’s good to focus on the 7th graders because that year is a crucial year and this will help them decide what they want to concentrate in their future,” said Alyssa Niemi, Sales and Event Manager for the Discovery Center.

A student from Rock Ridge Public Schools thinks it’s really important to learn about STEM and here’s why.

“So, we can learn more stuff for like the future and like how to save the environment and stuff like that,” said Zelia Brysch.

The STEM festival will be happening Wednesday and Thursday as well.