Cloquet Police Issue Missing Person Alert For 12-Year-Old Boy

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating 12-year-old Leon Roy Friedman.

Friedman was last seen leaving the Cloquet Middle School Wednesday.

“While he is not believed to be in immediate danger, our agency and those that care for him would like to locate him to ensure he is safe,” according to a news release from police.

He is described by police as Native American, 5’2″, 175 pounds, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white/cream hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. He is wearing an orange shirt underneath the sweatshirt, and also has a backpack with him.

If you know Friedman’s whereabouts, please call 911, message Cloquet PD Facebook page, or text TIP CLOQUET PD, followed by your message to 888777.