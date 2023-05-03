Coffee Conversation: New Wine Ministries Presents “The Sound Of Music”

CLOQUET, Minn. — Zion Lutheran’s New Wine Ministries group presents a classical rendition of “The Sound Of Music.”

The performance is held to raise funds for the groups annual tour, this year to Washington D.C., in June. Group members Ben Meysembourg and Rebecca Nyberg joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Wednesday to talk about the upcoming showcase.

Meysembourg gave a live performance of Edelweiss by Richard Rodgers.

New Wine Ministries will hit the stage for “The Sound Of Music” on May 3, 4, 7, 18, 20, and 21.

The show starts at 7 pm — taking place Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet.