Congdon Park Elementary School Takes Part In National Bike To School Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Wednesday morning students from Congdon Park Elementary School took part in National Bike to School Day.

Around 130 kids, parents, and community leaders biked with even more walking.

The day is to raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for students that bike or walk to school. As well as give them the confidence to do so.

Throughout the month there will be bike-related events for Congdon students to get involved in. Those are a bike rodeo and a Walk, Bike, Fun Curriculum training.

Lester Park Elementary School also participated in the national day.