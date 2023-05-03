Connecting Principles: SmartLab Coming Soon to Chisholm Public Schools

CHISHOLM, Minn. — In this week’s Connecting Principle’s segment, we checked in with Chisholm Public Schools as they gear up to add a new SmartLab class to school grounds.

Principal Mark Morrison and English Teacher Brady Boehm joined FOX21 via zoom on the morning newscast to talk about the project plan and its purpose.

While it’s not ready just yet, the opening date is not far away. In august, Mr. Boehm will undergo some training and students will have a chance to test out the anchor desk come next September.