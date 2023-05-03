CSS Baseball Battles Back in Game 2 to Force Split with Augsburg

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team would have to settle for a split on Wednesday with Augsburg.

In game one, the Auggies were able to hold off a late rally by the Saints to take game one 5 to 4.

Then in game two, CSS would have the lead for much of the game and never give it back as they win 7 to 4.

Scholastica (7-24) will close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Hamline. First pitch of game one is set for 1 PM.