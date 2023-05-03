Day 3 Of Homegrown Musical Festival At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday was day 3 of the Homegrown Music Festival and the DECC was packed.

This was the biggest venue in Homegrown history. There were specialty drinks, festive food, and band merchandise all available for purchase.

Featuring 4 unique bands throughout the night there was a variety of all types of music.

Local Concert Photographer Aaron Reichow shared never-before-seen photos of Homegrown Highlights from the past. He has been doing photography for these bands for many years now. He says Homegrown is an exciting event for musicians and the audience alike.

“It’s really cool because it’s like an opportunity for like I was saying earlier, for a lot of small bands even to feel like they’re rockstars and go in front of a packed-out room of people who are all screaming and happy to see them. And I think it’s a really cool experience for us in the audience. Because again we get to see this massive diversity of bands,” said Reichow.

The Homegrown Music Festival is featuring all local bands, giving the public an opportunity to listen to new favorites. Click here to check out the website.