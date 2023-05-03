Dixon Becomes All-Time Strikeout Leader, UMD Shuts Out Minot State at NSIC Tourney

The Bulldogs were led by Lauren Dixon, who tossed seven shutout innings and nine strikeouts.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The UMD softball team is on to the next round of the NSIC tournament after shutting out Minot State 2-0 on Wednesday.

Dixon would also become the all-time strikeout leader at UMD in the contest.

UMD will next play Winona State at noon on Thursday.

(Photo courtesy of UMD Athletics.)