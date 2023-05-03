Duluth-Based Maurices Makes Cuts To Staffing Amid Economic Downtown

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-based Maurices recently laid off two dozen employees.

The 24 employees were let go April 18 within corporate offices and field positions.

Company officials told FOX 21 the reduction in staffing was needed to deal with the current economic downturn and challenging market conditions.

The employees received severance packages.

The women’s apparel retailer has been operating for 92 years. It has more than 1,000 stores across the country.