Duluth Chamber Of Commerce Encourages People To Run For Public Office

DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever considered running for public office?

The Duluth Chamber of Commerce hosted a public forum at the Garden Event Center Tuesday to encourage those who are interested to run.

The discussion included both current and former political candidates. Participants were able to learn why those people ran and get more insight to what they do.

Former Duluth City Councilor Todd Fedora says he learned a lot when he ran in 2007.

“You know I cherish the friendships and the associations I had with my former councilors. Still respect them probably more today than I did then. I did respect them then. You know I still keep in touch with them. Certainly, a fantastic learning experience and I would encourage you all to further your passion and do get involved,” said Fedora.

The Duluth City Council Vice President Roz Randorf also gave her advice.

“If you even have an inkling that you’d like to do it I’d say throw your name in the hat and do it. Because it’s exciting, the process even is just you learn so much from the process and you will never regret it,” said Randorf.

For more information or to register, visit the Chamber’s website here.