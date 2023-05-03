Enger Park Golf Course Opens; Rising Costs Delay Irrigation Work

DULUTH, Minn. — The 2023 golf season is officially underway in the Northland. In Duluth, Enger Park Golf Course opened 18 of its 27 holes Wednesday.

For some, Enger opening is a surprise. Under a plan developed by a Duluth city task force in 2021, Enger was supposed to be closed this year for irrigation work. Lester Park was to be re-opened this summer and have its farewell season before being permanently closed. But that plan changed late last summer.

Craig Smith, the general manager of Duluth Golf said, “The price has actually doubled just in terms of the irrigation system. So the city is trying to manage what they budgeted versus what it’s going to cost. So they’re sorting through everything. So, the decision was made to have one more season at Enger with all 27 holes open, and then close 9 holes after Labor Day weekend so they can get started on the work that is scheduled to be done next summer.”

For people out Wednesday tuning up their golf game, Enger was the place to be. “We have a packed tee sheet right through probably 5 o’clock, a couple of spaces still available.” Smith said. “By judging the phone calls, people have been chomping at the bit, they’ve got a lot of cabin fever going on.”

While winter has not totally disappeared from the course, enough of it is gone that the decision was made to open. Smith said despite the record snowfall, the course came through the winter in good shape. “It’s about generating revenue to make ends meet at the golf course and our superintendent and I decided to make it happen,” said Smith.

For those not quite ready to hit the links, the driving range is open for practice. Blake Paurus, a UMD student was ready to loosen up, said, “I’m just getting out and getting fresh air. Starting to play golf again. It’s one of my favorite sports and just hang out with my buddies.”

Smith said he has a full complement of employees for the season, including many who are returning.