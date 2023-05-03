Lahti & McDonald Commit to UMD Men’s Basketball Team

Lahti is 2nd all-time in scoring at Northwestern. McDonald is 1st at Hibbing.

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of local products will be suiting up for UMD next season.

On Monday, Northwestern guard Cole Lahti announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Lahti averaged 22 points per game last season for the Tigers. He finished 2nd on the all-time school scoring list and set the single season scoring record.

Joining Lahti is former Hibbing standout Ayden McDonald.

McDonald made his announcement Tuesday that he is set to join the Dogs.

He was set to play for Augustana last season before stepping away to focus on his mental health.

McDonald would instead join the Duluth East boys basketball coaching staff.

Ayden is the all-time scoring leader for the Bluejackets.