Man Accused Of Attacking MSOP Counselor Charged With Attempted Murder

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Attempted murder and assault charges have been filed against a man accused of attacking a staff member Monday at the Moose Lake Sex Offender Program.

Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, has been committed at MSOP as a “sexually dangerous person” since 2015, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say a 53-year-old male security counselor entered a unit to perform routine checks when Aron-Jones struck the victim over the back of the head with a fan motor inside a pillowcase.

The counselor fell to the ground, which is when Aron-Jones struck him eight times in the head and body before kicking and stomping on the counselor’s head another eight times, according to the complaint.

Aron-Jones was pushed away by other staff members and sprayed with a chemical irritant, according to officials, before he “retreated to his room and closed the door.”

According to the complaint, Aron-Jones was heard in his room saying, “… I was going to kill that mother f**ker.” And when he was transported to another area of the facility, Aron-Jones told another man committed at MSOP, “I bust that mother f**kers face . . .bust his head open with the motor of my fan and stomped on his mother f**king face.”

The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, including “a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic sub arachnoid hematoma.”

The second-degree murder charge comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Aron-Jones also faces three assault charges, including first-degree assault, which also comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On Monday, MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston released the following statement: