Prep Softball: Big 3rd Inning Propels Superior Past Cloquet as Spartans Improve to 11-0

Superior (11-0) will next host Duluth Marshall on Thursday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Superior softball team improved to 11-0 on the season on Wednesday, defeating Cloquet 18-0.

The Spartans would put up 13 runs in the 3rd inning.

Superior (11-0) will next host Duluth Marshall on Thursday.

Cloquet (5-3) will aim to bounce back at Barnum on May 8th.