64th Annual Lions Club Pancake Day

DULUTH, Minn. — All day the batter was flowing and the flap jacks were flipping at the DECC for The Duluth Lions Club’s 64th Annual Pancake day.

Lines of people poured into Pioneer Hall to get the all-you-can-eat breakfast treat.

Delicious pancakes filled thousands of plates throughout the long day that ran from 6:00 A.M. Thursday morning to 7:30 P.M. that night

Drinks were on hand including milk, juice and coffee provided by Holiday Gas Stations.

There was even scratch made gluten free pancakes available for dietary restrictions.

Hundreds of volunteers spent the day serving up cakes, coffee and even helping out cleaning up.

“I got here at 5:15 this morning and I won’t go home tell after 8:00 tonight, it’s been wonderful. I get to talk to a lot of people, I get to train people in it’s just fun, I love it,” said Shirley Sullwold, Pancake day Volunteer.

Fox 21 talked to one girl who was the youngest person to be at the pancake day at just four days old.

Now at nine years old she can finally enjoy some flap jack.

“I only ate like half of a pancake today, because I was already half way full when I got here,” said Tori Thilmany, Pancake Eater.

When all ticket are added up, the lions club hopes to raise around $100,000 to support sight, hearing, diabetes, and youth need in the community.