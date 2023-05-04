DECC Inducts Five Members Into 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

The five newly inducted members were gifted a plaque and will have their picture put on the wall at AMSOIL arena.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a special night at the DECC as they honored their 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s inductees include former Arkansas baseball coach and Ashland native Norm DeBriyn, former Bulldog hockey player and coach Pat Francisco, Duluth East graduate and Grandma’s Half Marathon winner Kara Goucher, Grandma’s marathon co-founder Scott Keenan, and lastly former UMD women’s basketball coach and administrator Karen Stromme.

“There’s no career for me without Duluth and without this area. This is where I started running and was supported my entire career. Whether it was middle school, high school, college professional. Even now whatever I do, Duluth supports whether it’s broadcasting, writing a book, or whatever it is. This feels very special,” said Goucher.

“Gary was showing me the program and they listed all the people that had been inducted. I am the 79th person that’s being inducted and I looked at the names before me. I guess I was thinking this is really an honor,” added Stromme.