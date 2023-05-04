Docks In Place, Charter Boats Arrive In Duluth’s Minnesota Slip

DULUTH, Minn. – Capt. Riley Leslie of Happy Hooker Charters, one of Duluth’s premiere charter fishing companies, is back in the water for the season in the Minnesota Slip.

Crews got the docks loaded down into the slip Wednesday morning.

Some of the spots are rented for personal boats, but most are for charter businesses.

Happy Hooker has been serving the Twin Ports since 1976.

“Our Calendars fill up pretty quick, so the sooner you book the better. Saturdays are pretty full already. That’s always the most popular day, but weekends fill fast. Just give us a call. We have our website up and our phone number. Give us a call and get yourself a date now because they fill up quick once summer hits,” Leslie said.

The city is keeping the slip’s blue bridge in the upright position through Friday morning to allow boaters to come and go freely while getting set up in the slip for the season.