Former Bulldogs Samberg & Perunovich Named to U.S. National Team

The Hermantown and Hibbing native will compete in the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship from May 12th to May 28th in Finland and Latvia.

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of former Bulldogs will don the red, white, and blue in the coming weeks.

Both Dylan Samberg and Scott Perunovich were named to the U.S. National Team this afternoon.

The two defenseman were teammates from 2017 to 2020 at UMD. They were a part of the 2018 and 2019 title teams.

Both then went on to the pros as Samberg is skating with the Winnipeg Jets. While Perunovich is a part of the St. Louis Blues organization.