Grand Opening Of New Carlton County Airport Hanger

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Carlton County Airport in Cloquet had the grand opening for their new Fixed-Base Operator Hanger.

This new Hanger will act as a training facility for major airports as well as smaller ones. They also have hopes to eventually start using the hangar for charter flights as well. The production of this new building was made with the anticipation of aviation growth in the area.

Carlton Counties’ goal is that this will help provide more jobs and show that there is aviation in Cloquet.

“It’s a start, it’s a beginning, it’s also a magnet. It’s also going to get Carlton County recognized as having a desire for aviation business. We’ve got this great airport that is underutilized that’s here just waiting for more business. And I think it’s a great start for that,” said Kevin Mcgrath, Secretary of Carlton County Economic Development Authority.

As Northern Minnesota is growing as an aviation hub, Carlton County hopes to be part of that growth.