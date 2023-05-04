Hawks Softball Soars to Victory

Lindsey Ewer earned the win in the circle, striking out seven. The Hawks move to 4-1 on the season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown softball team picked up the 7-1 victory over Esko, Thursday afternoon in the Hawks first home game.

Hermantown will look to keep rolling, taking on North Branch Friday on the road for a 5 PM start time. While, Esko will look to bounce back against Mesabi East, Friday for a 4:30 PM first pitch.