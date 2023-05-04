I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Traffic Changes Starting May 8

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning May 8 drivers can expect traffic changes on I-35 through the Twin Ports Interchange project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will be two-lane, two-way traffic on the northbound side.

This is so crews can set up for and pour a portion of the southbound I-35 to the southbound I-535 bridge deck over I-35.

The southbound off-ramp to 27th Avenue West will also be closed.

Work is expected to last until May 12.

MnDOT wants to remind people to zipper merge at merge points to reduce traffic backups.

For more information on the project, click here.