Lake Superior Medical Equipment Reopens In New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Medical Equipment is reopening in a new location after a fire destroyed their old location in the Central Hillside neighborhood just 8 months ago.

The store which sat next to Uncle Loui’s had been in the original location for 20 years. These last few months they have been operating out of their Cloquet location.

Now the new spot is in West Duluth.

The president of the company says this new store is better suited for them with more parking and a better layout for their supplies.

“It’s fabulous. It’s we’re really really excited. Obviously, you never want to go through something like a fire. It’s obviously more than disruptive, but when you find out that everyone’s okay and you realized all you lost was stuff. It’s a lot easier to cope with that,” said Tom Jamison, president of Lake Superior Medical Equipment.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment is now open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 4730 Mike Colalillo Drive.