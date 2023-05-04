New Movie Filming in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Lights, Camera, Action!! A new holiday movie is being filmed in Duluth coming from the same producer of “Merry Kiss Cam” which was shot and based in Duluth.

“Rescuing Christmas” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page is currently filming in popular locations around the city, including OMC Smokehouse, Dovetail Café and Marketplace, the Depot, and many more favorite spots.

The film is a story about family, Christmas and the love for the joyful holiday.

This is Producer Mandy June Turpin’s third movie in Duluth in less then a year.

Turpin says she fell in love with the city in 2019 and loves working with people from the area.

“I think the economic impact for having more productions here is great for the community. We’re super excited about being here, just because everybody has been so wonderful and accommodating, coming out and really helping us, we’re happy to be here, we want to bring as many as we can back,” said Turpin.

The holiday film is planned to be fully produced by the end of the year.

Also, expect more film sets to hit the streets of Duluth as the production industry has seen a major increase in popularity in the city.