Pancake Day At The DECC Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Lions Club is all set up and ready to go for Thursday’s 64th annual Pancake Day at the DECC.

Organizers are hoping the popular fundraiser can attract 10,000 hungry kids and adults.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7:30 p.m. Volunteers will be pouring batter and flipping flapjacks on the spot to help raise around $100,000 for the Lions Club.

“This is where you get to see folks that you haven’t heard from all winter. This is where you come out and grab a cup of coffee,” said Gerry Sjerven, Pancake Day Chair, Duluth Lions Club. “It’s all of the community getting together, seeing folks again, and sharing a cup of coffee and some pancakes and sausage. It’s about enjoying the time together and the chance to get together again.”

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Kids 4 and under eat free. The Lions Club is a non-profit supporting sight, hearing, diabetes, and youth needs.